Tobam Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Prologis were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PLD opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.81.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

