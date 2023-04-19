Tobam Has $114,000 Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Tobam raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,915.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,935 shares of company stock worth $1,982,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.92.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

