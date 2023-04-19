Tobam Has $265,000 Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Tobam decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Centene were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Centene by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,489,000 after acquiring an additional 183,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,614,000 after acquiring an additional 109,994 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,038,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 864.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.22.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.