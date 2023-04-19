Tobam Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Equinix were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total value of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,841.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $705.56 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 91.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $700.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $665.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.5 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $3.41 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 177.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $780.94.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.