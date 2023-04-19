Tobam Sells 3,627 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tobam lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTB opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.80. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

