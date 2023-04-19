Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of CRH worth $28,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in CRH by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CRH by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,520. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

