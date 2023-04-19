Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Amdocs accounts for approximately 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $37,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Amdocs by 32.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth $49,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $94.76. 51,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $76.79 and a 12 month high of $97.08.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

