Todd Asset Management LLC Has $20.37 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $20,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,858 shares of company stock valued at $700,981 and have sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies stock remained flat at $82.82 on Wednesday. 144,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

