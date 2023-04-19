Todd Asset Management LLC Has $24.23 Million Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,143,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $24,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18,190.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,055,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,383,203. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.17%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

