Todd Asset Management LLC Has $65.85 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,055,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,283 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor comprises about 1.6% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $65,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 66.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,059 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $2,043,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.05. 1,142,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,652,549. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

