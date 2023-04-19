Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 456,370 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 737.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 518,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,370 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $29,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $71,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 118,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.56. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.28. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $69.25.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

