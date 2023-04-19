Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 2,757 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $21,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.
O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance
NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $908.47. 53,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,529. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $910.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $842.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $820.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Barclays began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.60.
Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive
In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
O’Reilly Automotive Profile
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
See Also
