Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 4,208 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $31,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.34. 1,223,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,128,967. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

