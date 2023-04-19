Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 279159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.64.

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

