Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Shares Down 0.7%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Rating) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.83). Approximately 258,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 323,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.84).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £160.80 million, a PE ratio of -6,660.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.38.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

