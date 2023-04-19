Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF) Short Interest Update

Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,500 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 407,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toyota Boshoku Price Performance

Shares of TDBOF opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00. Toyota Boshoku has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Get Toyota Boshoku alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toyota Boshoku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Toyota Boshoku

Toyota Boshoku Corp. engages in manufacturing, developing, and selling of automobile parts and textile products. The company’s products include seats, door trims, instrument panels, headliners, illuminations, filter products, fuel parts, and textile components. The company was founded by Sakichi Toyoda on January 30, 1918 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Boshoku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Boshoku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.