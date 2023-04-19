TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives $9.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.86. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 151.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

