Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tracsis Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON TRCS opened at GBX 918 ($11.36) on Wednesday. Tracsis has a 1 year low of GBX 850 ($10.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,065 ($13.18). The stock has a market cap of £274.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11,485.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 916.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 931.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Tracsis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.71) price objective on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Tracsis

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.