Traders Buy Large Volume of Sprouts Farmers Market Put Options (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,035 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 413% compared to the typical volume of 981 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $44,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,088.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,363,000. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 199,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,770. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

