Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 14,354 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the average daily volume of 7,099 put options.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.22. 3,268,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $117.51 and a 12 month high of $183.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.65 and a 200-day moving average of $151.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.