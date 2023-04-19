Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 1,230 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. 1,243,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

