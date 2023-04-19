Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 393 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.26. 142,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.66.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

