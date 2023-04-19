Tranquility Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,086,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,418,000 after buying an additional 685,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after buying an additional 669,885 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,324 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.12.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

