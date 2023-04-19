Tranquility Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,495,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,896,000 after buying an additional 1,322,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.09. 18,389,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,044,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

