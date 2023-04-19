Tranquility Partners LLC Has $925,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,606,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VPU traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.77. 39,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,656. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.48. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

