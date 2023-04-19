Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.74. The stock had a trading volume of 173,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,766. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average is $120.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

