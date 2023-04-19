Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 1,441 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 432,479 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,365,000 after buying an additional 244,569 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after buying an additional 238,167 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,211,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 139,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,451 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.92. 1,445,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,341. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

