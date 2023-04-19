Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 5,988,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 23,272,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIG. Clarkson Capital upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Transocean by 50.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

