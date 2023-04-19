Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Down 5.4%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 145,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 228,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 5.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.46. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

