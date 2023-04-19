Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Down 5.4%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 145,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 228,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 5.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
