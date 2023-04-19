Trifast (LON:TRI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.78

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.78 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.84). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.85), with a volume of 163,458 shares trading hands.

Trifast Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £93.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,369.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.74.

Trifast Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Trifast’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trifast

About Trifast

In related news, insider Scott Mac Meekin acquired 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,927.72 ($12,285.26). 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

Further Reading

