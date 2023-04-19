Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Short Interest Up 21.9% in March

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.8% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Trimble by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,678 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

