TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Update

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the March 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
TRxADE HEALTH Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Institutional Trading of TRxADE HEALTH
TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.
