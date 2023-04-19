TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.46 Per Share

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.46 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TwentyFour Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund stock opened at GBX 103.99 ($1.29) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93.94 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.36). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99. The firm has a market cap of £746.69 million and a PE ratio of -1,042.00.

About TwentyFour Income Fund

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

