TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.46 Per Share

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.46 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund stock opened at GBX 103.99 ($1.29) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93.94 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.36). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99. The firm has a market cap of £746.69 million and a PE ratio of -1,042.00.
About TwentyFour Income Fund
