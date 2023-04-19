Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Holdings Decreased by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Twilio were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 29.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO stock opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

