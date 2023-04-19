U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.94. 8,701,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,054,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

