Ubiquiti (UI) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ubiquiti to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ubiquiti and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.69 billion $378.66 million 44.14 Ubiquiti Competitors $4.42 billion $642.02 million 2.73

Ubiquiti’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ubiquiti. Ubiquiti is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 19.42% -107.88% 36.56% Ubiquiti Competitors -246.30% -54.55% -5.78%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Ubiquiti and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti’s competitors have a beta of -2.83, indicating that their average stock price is 383% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ubiquiti pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ubiquiti pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 43.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ubiquiti and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubiquiti Competitors 293 1541 2506 108 2.55

As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 22.17%. Given Ubiquiti’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ubiquiti has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 93.2% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc. is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its trademarks include the U logo, UI, airMAX, airFiber, mFi, EdgeMAX, UniFi, AmpliFi, and UFiber. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

