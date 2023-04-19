Udine Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 4.7% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 104,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 213,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Down 2.4 %

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. 32,803,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,588,887. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

