Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 374.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $199.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.56. The company has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.