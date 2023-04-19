Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) Plans Dividend of €0.01

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.0061. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Uniphar Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON UPR opened at GBX 262 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £715.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,740.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. Uniphar has a 1 year low of GBX 244.92 ($3.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 349.40 ($4.32). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 283.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 283.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Uniphar Company Profile

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

