United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Stock Price Up 0.4%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 34,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 143,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

United States Copper Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Copper Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund in the second quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund in the first quarter worth $144,000.

About United States Copper Index Fund

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

