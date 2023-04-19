Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.82 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 16.99%.

Unity Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

UNTY opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.00. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

Insider Transactions at Unity Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

In other news, Director Wayne Courtright sold 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Wayne Courtright sold 3,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $47,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,907 shares of company stock valued at $928,355 in the last ninety days. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,199,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 290,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNTY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Further Reading

