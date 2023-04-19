Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Position Trimmed by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 1.60% of Univest Financial worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Univest Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Univest Financial during the third quarter worth $490,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UVSP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Univest Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $630.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.90. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

Insider Activity at Univest Financial

In other Univest Financial news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

Further Reading

