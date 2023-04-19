Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $101.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.36 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $316,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

