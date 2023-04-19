USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on May 5th

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of 350.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 567.6%.

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.47 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on USAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,241,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 123,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 106,997 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

