USD Coin Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $31.28 billion and $5.67 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 31,277,876,756 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

