Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Short Interest Up 24.0% in March

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $12,117,898.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,927,574.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valaris by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAL stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. Valaris has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average is $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $433.60 million for the quarter.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

