Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Down to $15.77

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $15.21. Vale shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 10,701,864 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.68.

Vale Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.3542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Institutional Trading of Vale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vale by 7,636.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820,650 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Vale by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047,063 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Vale by 194.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,399 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $71,347,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $67,778,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Articles

