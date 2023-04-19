Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 168,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Vale by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,065,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 231,037 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Shares of VALE opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.3542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

