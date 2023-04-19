VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Stock Price Down 0.1%

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 8,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 12,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

VanEck China Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 287,932 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck China Bond ETF

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

