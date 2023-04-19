Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $90.87 and a 52 week high of $132.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.12.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

